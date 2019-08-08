7th Pay Commission Latest News: Central government employees are entitled to a monthly increment of Rs 5,000 and promotions. Besides the pay hike, employees will also get house rent allowance and dearness allowance, stated a report.

The employees of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) received the salary hike after the KVS Personnel Department issued an order in this regard. Notably, the grade pay scale of these employees rose from Rs 4,200 to Rs 4,600. They were also promoted from level 6 to level 7. As a result, these employees receive a monthly hike of Rs 5,000.

The pay hike move was welcomed by Assistant Secretary-General of All India Audit and Accounts Association Harishankar Tiwari. The grade pay of Assistant Editor working in KVS saw an increase from Rs 4,200 to Rs 4,600. Besides increasing the basic salaries, the pay hike will affect the HRA and DA of the employees, noted Tiwari.

As per the pay matrix of the 7th pay commission, level 7 officers must receive a minimum basic salary of Rs 44,900. With the new pay hike, employees will get an additional 12 per cent in DA and a sum of Rs 10,776 towards HRA. Level 6 officers, on the other hand, will receive a minimum basic salary of Rs 35,400 with 12 per cent DA and HRA of Rs 8,496.