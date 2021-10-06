New Delhi: The union cabinet today approved “productivity linked bonus” (PLB) equivalent to 78 days’ wage to eligible non-gazetted Railway employees excluding Railway Protection Force (RPF), and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) for Financial Year of 2020-21. About 11.56 lakh non-gazetted Railway staff are likely to benefit from the decision, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said during the cabinet briefing.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: New Payment Rule for Central Government Employees; Details Here

The decision was taken by the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The financial implication of payment of 78 days’ PLB to railway employees has been estimated to be Rs 1984.73 crore, Central government said in a statement. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Good News For Central Govt Employees, Their HRA to Increase up to 3% Ahead of Festive Season

Railway Bonus 2021 Latest News, Calculation, Rules

The wage calculation ceiling prescribed for payment of PLB to the eligible non-gazetted railway employees is Rs 7,000 per month. The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is Rs 17,951 for 78 days, the statement said.

Payment of PLB to eligible railway employees is made each year before the Dusshera/ Puja holidays. The decision of the Cabinet will be implemented before the holidays for this year as well, according to the statement.

The PLB amount of 78 days’ wages were paid for the financial years from 2010-11 to 2019-20. For the year 2020-21 also PLB amount equivalent to 78 days’ wages will be paid which is expected to motivate the employees for working towards improving the performance of the Railways, the central government said.

The Productivity Linked Bonus on Railway covers all non-gazetted railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel) who are spread over the entire country.

In 2020, the central government announced that 11.58 lakh of its non-gazetted employees were granted bonus equivalent to 78 days’ wages for FY 2019-20. Last year, Railways’ productivity linked bonus for its employees was estimated to be of Rs 2081.68 crore, PTI reported. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Govt Employees to Get Double Bonus This Week? Know How Much Your Salary Will Increase