7th Pay Commission Latest News: The Central government employees are waiting for an announcement related to salary hike who are currently getting 12 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) as per the 7th Pay Commission or 7th CPC.

As per the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI), the government employees are expecting another 5% hike in their DA for the second half of the fiscal year.

There are mixed reports on the DA hike as some media reports have claimed that the announcement will be postponed to September while other reports have claimed the hike will be announced in August.

According to the experts, there is an expectation of increment in DA up to five per cent. If the allowance hike is implemented, it will be the biggest increase in the DA since the implementation of the 7th pay scale in 2016.

Harishankar Tiwari, Former Secretary and Assistant Secretary of All India Audit and Accounts Association, AG Office Brotherhood, Allahabad, who also calculates government employees DA, told Zee Business Online that an increase in DA is possible because, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, inflation has increased in April 2019.

The Central Government had increased the DA by three per cent in January 2019. Many states since then have followed the suit and increased the DA of the state government employees.

The minimum basic salary of central government employees increased to Rs 18,000 per month from 7,000, while pension was hiked by 2.57 times. But the employees have been demanding, for a long time, a hike of Rs 8000 in their minimum pay and an increase in the fitment factor up to 3.68 times, beyond the 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

The minimum pay of Central Government employees, currently, stands at Rs 18000 and they have asked for an increment of Rs 8000, after which it will rise to Rs 26000.

This demand can take more time as the government has not given any indication regarding the hike in minimum pay after the Lok Sabha 2019 elections.