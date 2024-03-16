Home

Business

7th Pay Commission: Haryana Hikes DA Of Employees, Pensioners By 4 Percent; Check Details, Eligibility

7th Pay Commission: Haryana Hikes DA Of Employees, Pensioners By 4 Percent; Check Details, Eligibility

7th Pay Commission: The Haryana government on Friday announced a 4 percent hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for employees, pensioners, and family pensioners.

Representational Image

7th Pay Commission: In a major relief for employees, pensioners, and family pensioners in Haryana, the state government on Friday a 4 percent hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR), taking DA and DR to 50 percent from the previous 46 percent.

When will the revised DA/DR rate become applicable?

As per an official statement, the revised DA rates, will be effective from January 1, 2024.

“The increased DA will start being paid to government employees with their March 2024 salary..along with this, the arrears for the months of January and February will be paid in the month of May,” it said.

The state government has also issued orders to provide Dearness Relief (DR) to its pensioners and family pensioners from January 1, 2024, onwards.

They will also be paid DR with their March 2024 pension/family pension payable in April 2024 and the arrears for January and February 2024 will be paid in May 2024.

Rajasthan hike DA, DR by 4 pc

In similar news, the Rajasthan government on Thursday hiked the dearness allowance (DA) of employees and pensioners in the state by 4 percent.

A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday evening took the decision to hike the DA of employees and pensioners by 4 percent, on the lines of the Centre.

The state cabinet also announced a 2 per cent reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel.

Both decisions came into force from Friday morning.

Centre hikes DA, DR by 4 percent

In related news, the Central government, in a major relief for crores of employees and pensioners across the country, last week hiked the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) by four percent while also increasing Rent Allowance (HRA) for central government employees living in the X, Y and Z category cities.

The Centre has also increased the tax exemption limit on gratuity from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh for central government employees.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.