Himachal Pradesh Govt Announces 4% Dearness Allowance For HRTC Employees; Check Details

The Himachal Pradesh government took a significant step towards modernizing its public transportation system by introducing a cashless ticketing system for the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri made the announcement, emphasizing the government’s commitment to enhancing passenger experience and convenience. Along with this initiative, a 4% dearness allowance was also announced for the employees, reflecting the government’s efforts to prioritize the welfare of its workforce.

Agnihotri directed the Managing Director of the Corporation to implement the dearness allowance promptly, underscoring the government’s proactive approach towards employee welfare.

4% DA Hike

This will bring the existing DA for government employees and officers from 34 percent to 38 percent. Earlier, the Principal Secretary (Finance) issued a notification stating that the increased dearness allowance would be disbursed from April 1, 2024. The additional allowance will be paid in cash along with the April 2024 salary, to be received in May 2024. Furthermore, arrears accrued from July 1, 2022, will be settled according to the prescribed procedures outlined in separate orders.

These orders extend to officers of All India Services, officers of the Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service, and state government employees falling under the UGC pay scale.

Cashless ticketing system

In a bid to improve connectivity and accessibility, Agnihotri inaugurated a shuttle bus service from the Old Bus Stand in Shimla to Jubbarhatti Airport. This service, established through a collaboration between HRTC and the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, aims to facilitate seamless travel for passengers. Additionally, an online bus pass facility was launched for a college at the Old Bus Stand, further streamlining the ticketing process for students and commuters.

The cashless ticketing facility will initially be available in Shimla, Hamirpur, and Una, with plans for expansion across the entire state in the future. An agreement between HRTC and the State Bank of India has been formalized to enable cashless transactions, allowing passengers to purchase tickets using credit cards, debit cards, or UPI.

This initiative not only eliminates the inconvenience of carrying cash in small denominations but also reduces disputes between passengers and conductors regarding change. The government highlighted the efficiency and transparency that the cashless system brings to the ticketing process, enhancing overall passenger satisfaction.

The HRTC’s collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh government to operate bus services to Ayodhya signifies enhanced interstate connectivity and accessibility for passengers, with services already initiated from Hamirpur to Ayodhya. These initiatives collectively demonstrate the government’s commitment to modernizing public transportation and improving passenger experience in Himachal Pradesh.

