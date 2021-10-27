7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of wonderful news for lakhs of state government employees of Karnataka as the state government has announced a big Diwali bonanza for them. Following the steps of the Centre, the Karnataka government on Ednesday hiked the dearness allowance (DA) for its employees, the second such increase in this financial year.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation Hikes DA of 95,000 Employees to 17% Ahead of Diwali

As per the latest announcements, the DA of government employees will now be 24.5 per cent of their basic pay, up from 21.5 per cent, a hike of three percentage points.

Issuing the fresh order, the State Finance Department said that the DA hike will come into effect retrospectively from July 1.

Not just the government employees, the pensioners will also benefit from this hike. According to the order, the DA hike will apply to “full-time government employees, employees of Zilla Panchayats, work-charged employees on regular time scales of pay, full-time employees of aided educational institutions and universities who are on regular time scales of pay.”

The state finance department said that the order is also applicable to current and former employees on UGC/AICTE/ACAR scales of pay. The state government said that the hike in DA would benefit as many as six lakh employees, aside from 4.5 lakh pensioners.

Earlier this month, the Union Cabinet hiked dearness allowance and dearness relief by 3 per cent to 31 per cent to benefit 47.14 lakh central government employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners. This was informed by Minister of Information & Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur.

This decision to hike the allowance will put an annual burden of Rs 9,488 crore on the exchequer. Earlier in July, the government had restored the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) and increased the rate of allowance from 17 per cent to 28 per cent.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Government had frozen the three additional instalments of the DA and DR, which were due from January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021.