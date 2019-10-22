7th Pay Commission Latest News: The Karnataka government has announced a Diwali bonanza for the state government employees following the central government’s announcement of a hike in dearness allowance. The hike in DA will be enhanced from the existing 6.50 per cent to 11.25 per cent of the basic pay, stated an official notification issued by the state Finance Department.

This Diwali gift of 4.75 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) was announced by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday. It will be effective from July 1, 2019, onwards, added the notification. It must be noted that all the full-time government employees, Zilla Panchayat staff, employees of aided educational institutions and universities and pensioners are eligible to avail this DA hike.

The state chief minister also said that an additional Rs 1,000 will be given as hardship allowance (HA) for police personnel, besides a revision in their salaries ahead of Diwali and Police Martyres day. The revision in the salary will be done based on the recommendations of the Raghavendra Auradkar committee and it will be effective from August 1, 2019, stated a report. “By upgrading the pay scales as recommended in the report, the government has given priority to the welfare of officers and staff of the police department, Yediyurappa was quoted by news agency PTI as saying. A report stated that this hike will cost an additional Rs 10.70 crore every month and Rs 128.38 crore annually for the state government.

Notably, the monthly salary of newly joined police constables will also be raised from Rs 30,427 (including all allowances) to Rs 34,267 as per the Raghavendra Auradkar committee recommendation.