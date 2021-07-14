New Delhi: In a major positive news for lakhs of Central government employees and pensioners, the proposal for providing Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) hike is likely to be cleared today by the Union cabinet. If the approval comes, the DA and DR hike would be effective from July 1, 2021, as per a report by NDTV.Also Read - Bank Employees Likely To Get More Leave! What We Know So Far
7th Pay Commission Salary, DA, DR, Pension Update
Also Read - India Will Regroup With New Energy For Next WTC Cycle: Virat Kohli Also Read - Two Wimbledon Matches Under Match-Fixing Scanner
- The revised DA and DR could be given from September, 2021. A decision in this regard can be taken in the Union cabinet meeting this afternoon, NDTV reported quoting sources.
- If the DA and DR are hiked, then it would be good news for central government employees and pensioners during Covid pandemic.
- Central government employees will get salary hike and pensioners will get an increased amount in hand if the DA and DR are increased.
- Last year, the ministry announced a freeze on the hike in DA and DR till July 2021, as per an IANS report.
- Earlier in June this year, the central government clarified that it had issued no directive on resumption of Dearness Allowance for Central government employees and Dearness Relief for Central government pensioners from next month.
- Citing a picture of an “office memorandum” which has been doing the rounds on social media and confirmed the resumption of DA and DR from next month, the Finance Ministry tweeted: “A document is doing rounds on social media claiming resumption of DA to Central Government employees & Dearness Relief to Central Government pensioners from July 2021. This OM is #FAKE. No such OM has been issued by GOI.”