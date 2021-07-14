New Delhi: In a major positive news for lakhs of Central government employees and pensioners, the proposal for providing Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) hike is likely to be cleared today by the Union cabinet. If the approval comes, the DA and DR hike would be effective from July 1, 2021, as per a report by NDTV.Also Read - Bank Employees Likely To Get More Leave! What We Know So Far

7th Pay Commission Salary, DA, DR, Pension Update