7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of good news for the Central government employees who are waiting for a hike in their salaries. This news will certainly bring cheers on the faces of over 48 lakh central government employees and 67 lakh pensioners. As per media reports, the Centre is likely to raise their dearness allowance (DA) by another 5 percent from July onwards.Also Read - DA Hike Likely Next Month; Check How Much Salary Will Rise For Central Govt Employees

Interestingly, this will be the first time after 2019, when there will be a 5 percent jump in dearness allowance for the Central government employees. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: How Much Salary Will Increase For Govt Employees After Possible DA Hike in July?

As per the media reports, given the All-India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) at around 127 points, the DA hike is likely to be around five per cent this time. Generally, the DA is revised two times in a year — January and July. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Uttarakhand Hikes Dearness Allowance of State Govt Employees to 31% From July 1

Prior to this, the Centre had in July 2021 hiked DA and dearness relief (DR) for the central government employees and pensioners, to 28 per cent from 17 per cent after a long halt.

The DA is given to government employees, while dearness relief (DR) is given to pensioners.

The Central government employees had in October 2021 received 3 per cent jump in dearness allowance. Then, the DA for them went up to 31 per cent from July 2021.

Why is dearness allowance given to govt employees?

The Dearness Allowance is given to central and state government employees to compensate for their cost-of-living. This financial assistance is given as part of the salary structure, so there should be no difference in the standard of living of the employee even after the rise in inflation.