Home

Business

Karnataka To Implement 7th Pay Commission Soon, Earmarks Rs 6,000 Crore | Details Here

Karnataka To Implement 7th Pay Commission Soon, Earmarks Rs 6,000 Crore | Details Here

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Karnataka Chief Minister Besavaraj Bommai said the 7th Pay Commission report would be submitted by a committee headed by former chief secretary Sudhakar Rao regarding the revision of the salaries of state government employees.

7th Pay Commission Latest Update

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: As the Karnataka government is planning to implement 7th pay commission, Chief Minister Besavaraj Bommai on Friday said his administration has earmarked Rs 6,000 crore for its implementation.

Giving details, the chief minister said the 7th Pay Commission report would be submitted by a committee headed by former chief secretary Sudhakar Rao regarding the revision of the salaries of state government employees.

You may like to read

After presenting the State Budget for FY 2023-24, the chief minister said any additional amount required for the implementation will be provided in the supplementary budget.

He further added that the reports of the 7th pay commission will be implemented from FY 2023-24.

“Whether the committee presents its interim or final report, the state government will take immediate action. Since the grants have been reserved in the budget, there will be no problem with the implementation,” he said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.