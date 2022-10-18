7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Bringing festive cheers to the thousands of state employees, the Haryana government on Tuesday announced a hike in the dearness allowance of its employees drawing their salaries as per the 7th Pay Commission structure by 4 per cent to 38 per cent.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Govt Hikes Dearness Allowance of its Employees to 38 Per Cent From July 1

Giving details, the Haryana government said the increased DA will be paid to the employees with the pay of October 2022, and added that the arrears for the July-September period will be paid in November. This was announced by the Finance Department of the Haryana Government.

Read official order of Harayana govt on DA hike



UP Hikes DA by 4%

On Monday, the Uttar Pradesh government had increased the dearness allowance and dearness relief of its employees and pensioners from 34% to 38% with effect from 1 July 2022.

As per a tweet by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s office, “UP CM Yogi Adityanath has decided to increase the rate of dearness allowance and dearness relief from the present 34% to 38% with effect from 01.07.2022 keeping in mind the wider interest of the state employees and pensioners/ family pensioners”.

Apart from UP and Haryana, several other states have also increased the dearness allowance of their employees.

Chhattisgarh Hikes DA by 5%

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on 14 October announced a 5% rise in dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees, bringing the total to 33%. The hike from the state government will benefit almost 3.80 lakh state government employees.

The Delhi government also earlier this month hiked DA by 4% of its employees.

Jharkhand Hikes DA by 4%

The Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government had on 10 October approved a proposal to hike the dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees and the dearness relief (DR) for its pensioners by 4% with effect from July 1 this year.

Prior to all these DA hikes, the Central government has hiked DA of government staff by 4 percent to 38 percent in September. Moreover, the had also hiked the dearness relief (DR) for pensioners with same percentage.

The DA and DR hike from the central government will be effective from 1 July, 2022. Ahead of the Diwali, the Centre had allocated Rs 12, 852 crore for the outlay against the DA hike for over 50 lakh government employees and about 62 lakh pensioners.

How to calculate salary hike

For central government employees: The DA is calculated as — {(Average of the All-India Consumer Price Index (Base year -2001 =100) for the last 12 months -115.76)/115.76} x 100.

And for central public sector employees, the DA is calculated as — {(Average of the All-India Consumer Price Index (Base year -2001 =100) for the last 3 months -126.33)/126.33} x 100.