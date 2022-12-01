7th Pay Commission: Govt Employees Likely to Get Next DA Hike in March 2023. Here’s How Much Salary Will Increase

7th Pay Commission: Several reports suggested that the Centre could raise the DA by 3 to 5 per cent considering the inflation rate and taking into consideration the recommendations of the 7th pay Commission.

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: As lakhs of Central government employees are waiting to hear about fitment factor hike and 18-months DA arrears, they are likely to hear another piece of good news soon. Several government employees were asking as to when they receive the next dearness allowance hike. Apart from this, there is also a question as to how much hike will they receive.

Ahead of Diwali, the Centre had increased the DA of central government employees in by 4 percent, thus hiking the DA to 38 percent from 34 percent. Earlier, the DA was hiked by 3 percent in March 2022.

Going by this trend of the Centre, it can be said that the central government employees are likely to receive their next DA hike in March 2023.

DA Could Rise by 3 to 5%

Some other reports also suggested that if the DA hike reaches close to 50 percent, then it will be reduced to zero. In 2016, when the Central government implemented 7th Pay Commission, the DA was reduced to zero. Hence, if the basic salary of a central government employee is Rs 18000, then the employee will receive 50 percent DA of Rs 9000.

8th Pay Commission Likely Soon?

Currently, the government employees, who are receiving salaries as per the 7th pay commission recommendations, are also said to get a new pay commission as the employees union is preparing a memorandum demanding to increase the salary of employees or bring in the 8th CPC.

However, there is no confirmation or any announcement by the government about the implementation of 8th Pay Commission.

18-month pending DA Arrear Soon

In the meantime, it is also being reported that the 18-month pending DA arrears will be issued to government employees soon.