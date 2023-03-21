Home

Business

7th Pay Commission Latest News: Will Centre Hike 4% DA For Govt Employees Tomorrow? Check Salary Updates Here

7th Pay Commission Latest News: Will Centre Hike 4% DA For Govt Employees Tomorrow? Check Salary Updates Here

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: It is speculated that the Centre will announce 4% DA hike for government employees. If the Union Cabinet approves it, then the DA hike would be effective from 1 January 2023.

Last time, the DA was hiked by 4 per cent to 38 per cent from 34 per cent.

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: The Centre will bring another festive cheer for the government employees on the first day of Chaitra Navratri, when it is expected to announce salary hike for them. As per a report by Zee Business, the Union Cabinet will hold a review meeting on Wednesday when it is likely to make the announcement on DA hike for government employees. It is speculated that the Centre will announce 4% DA hike for government employees. If the Union Cabinet approves it, then the DA hike would be effective from 1 January 2023.

The Centre, just like every year, hikes the dearness allowance twice – first in January and then later in July. Last year, the Centre had hiked the DA of its employee first in March and then later in September. Last time, the DA was hiked by 4 per cent to 38 per cent from 34 per cent.

You may like to read

This is not the first time that the media reports are suggesting DA hike announcement from the Centre. Earlier, it was reported that the Centre could hike DA during the Holi festival.

How much salary to increase?

With the 4% DA hike, the take-home salary of central government employees will increase. For example, if the basic salary of an employee is Rs 25,500 per month, then the DA of the employee is Rs 9,690 at 38%. After 4% DA hike, the dearness allowance will increase to 10,710.

After the latest DA hike, the monthly salary of the employee will increase by Rs 10,710 – Rs 9,690 = Rs 1,020.

In a similar manner, if one retired employee receives a basic pension of Rs 35,400 per month. At 38 per cent dearness relief, he gets Rs 13,452. After with 42 per cent DR hike, he will receive Rs 14,868 every month. Hence, his pension will increase by (Rs 14,868-Rs 13,452) i.e, Rs 1,416 per month.

8th Pay Commission Soon?

In the meantime, reports also suggest that the Centre could bring in a new pay commission and replace the existing 7th CPC. If reports are to be believed, the Centre could introduce the 8th pay commission in 2024 before the Lok Sabha elections and implement it two years later in 2026.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.