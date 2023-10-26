Home

7th Pay Commission: DA Hike Announced For Govt Employees of These States Ahead of Diwali, Full List Here

7th Pay Commission: Ahead of Diwali, some states announced 3% DA hike and other states have announced 4% DA hike for their employees.

7th Pay Commission: The move comes after the Centre hiked DA for the government employees by 4% last week.

New Delhi: Starting from Odisha and Karnataka to Tamil Nadu, various states have announced hike in dearness allowance for their government employees ahead of Diwali. While some states announced 3% DA hike, others have announced 4% DA hike for their employees. The move comes after the Centre hiked DA for the government employees by 4% last week.

With this decision from the Centre, the DA for central government employees increased to 46 per cent from the existing 42 per cent and the hike would be effective from July 1, 2023. Check the list of states that have hiked DA for their employees.

Tamil Nadu Hikes DA by 4%

On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a 4% DA hike for government employees with effect from July 1, 2023. The state government said the move will benefit about 16 lakh state government employees, teachers, pensioners and family pensioners.

The Tamil Nadu government in May this year had hiked DA by 4 per cent for state government employees and pensioners. The DA was increased from 42 per cent to 46 per cent.

Odisha Hikes DA by 4%

Last week, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik hiked dearness allowance for state employees by 4%. With this hike, the DA and DR has now increased to 46 per cent from 42 per cent. The state government said the enhanced amount will be paid from July 1, 2023 retrospectively. The DA hike will benefit 4.5 lakh state government employees and 3.5 lakh pensioners in Odisha.

Karnataka Hikes DA by 3%

On Saturday last week, the Karnataka government hiked dearness allowance for the state government employees by 3.75 per cent. The state government said it was revising the dearness allowance from the existing 35 per cent to 38.75 per cent. With the hike, the state government will spend an additional Rs 1,109 crore from the state exchequer.

The state government in March this year has hiked the basic salary of up to 17%, after it received backlash from the employee unions. The state also then announced setting up a committee to study the feasibility of reverting to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

Diwali Bonus For Railway Employees

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said railway employees will receive a bonus equivalent to their 78 days’ salaries, benefiting more than 11.07 lakh non-gazetted staff of the national transporter. He added that the decision will benefit track maintainers, loco pilots, train managers (guards), station masters, supervisors, technicians, technician helpers, pointsmen, ministerial staff and other Group ‘C’ staff, excluding the RPF and RPSF personnel.

The payment of the Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) to the railway staff is expected to cost the exchequer Rs 1,968.87 crore, Thakur said.

“In recognition of an excellent performance by the railway staff, the Union government has approved the payment of a PLB of Rs 1,968.87 crore to 11,07,346 railway employees.

“The performance of the railways in the year 2022-2023 was very good. The railways loaded a record cargo of 1,509 million tonnes and carried nearly 6.5 billion (650 crore) passengers,” an official statement said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.