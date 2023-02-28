Home

7th Pay Commission: Salary of Central Govt Employees to Increase Soon, Announcement Likely After Holi

7th Pay Commission Latest News: The Central government is expected to make the announcement on DA hike after Holi as it would revise the fitment factor in March 2023.

7th Pay Commission: The central government employees, however, now demand that the fitment factor should be hiked to 3.68.

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: The Central government employees who are waiting for their salary hike, here’s a big update for you. They are likely to get a hike in salary, Dearness Allowance (DA), and Dearness Relief (DR) under the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC). In this regard, the Centre is expected to make the announcement after Holi as it would revise the fitment factor in March 2023, according to a report by Economic Times.

The ET report suggested that the Centre is planning to revise the DA and fitment factor after March 8. Currently, the common fitment factor is at 2.57%, which means an employee who receives Rs 15,500 in 4200 Grade Pay, would get a total pay of Rs 39, 835, by multiplying (Rs 15,500 x 2.57) as per 6th Central Pay Commission.

Earlier, the 6th pay commission had recommended the fitment ratio at 1.86 %, while the 7th CPC recommended 2.57%, at which the Central government employees are being paid at present. The central government employees, however, now demand that the fitment factor should be hiked to 3.68. If their demand is accepted, then this would lead to a minimum wage of Rs 18,000 being increased to Rs 26,000.

In this regard, the Centre is expected to increase the DA this March, from the current 38% to 42%. Once the DA is hiked, the new salary would be effective from January 2023. Apart from this, the Central government is expected to increase DA and DR for pensioners and give 18-month DA arrears to the central government employees.

The Central government employees must note that the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) are revised twice a year, effective January 1 and July 1.

In September 2022, the Centre had increased the DA and DR of the employees which benefitted about 48 lakh central government employees and 68 lakh pensioners. The DA was hiked by 4 per cent to 38 per cent last year. Prior to that, the Centre had raised the DA by 3 per cent to 34 per cent in March under the 7th Pay Commission.

