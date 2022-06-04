7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: For those who are waiting for increment, here’s a big update for you all. As per latest reports, the Central government employees are likely to get salary hike in July when they will receive a hike in their Dearness Allowance. The hike in DA and DR is reportedly on the cards of the Central government.Also Read - Strong Demand Pushes Service Sector Growth To 11-Year High In May

The government employees must note that the Dearness Allowance or DA is revised by the Centre in January and July usually, based on the All-India Consumer Price Index (AICPI). In January this year, the government announced a hike in the Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief under the 7th Pay Commission. This time, the DA and DR for employees and pensioners were hiked by 3 per cent. Also Read - Tomatoes Selling For Rs 100 A Kg in Many UP Districts; Delhi-NCR Sees Other Vegetables Get Costlier Too

How much DA will increase in July?

However, the dearness allowance is likely to increase by 4 per cent in July if the AICPI remains above 126 over the months of April, May and June. The AICPI in January and February were 125.1 and 125 and in March it went up to 126. If the AICPI remains to that level, the DA hike of 4 per cent will be expected for the government employees. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Uttarakhand Hikes Dearness Allowance of State Govt Employees to 31% From July 1

At present, the Central government employees are getting a DA of 34 per cent on their basic salary. If the DA of 4 per cent is hiked, they will get a 38 per cent dearness allowance on their basic pay.

How much salary to increase after DA hike?

If the basic pay of the government employees is Rs 18,000, then at the rate of 31 per cent DA, they are getting DA of Rs 6,120. If the latest DA hike in July is implemented at 4 per cent, they will get DA of Rs 6,840. This means that an increase of Rs 720 will been made to their salary after the latest DA hike.

The Centre every year hikes DA in January and July to set off inflation. As the retail inflation is at a years-high, the chances of a hike in dearness allowance are strong. Moreover, the CPI-based inflation in April stood at an eight-year high of 7.79 per cent.