7th Pay Commission: Dearness Allowance Hiked For Govt Employees of These States | Full List Here

7th Pay Commission: it is being reported that the Jharkhand government is planning to hike DA by 4% for state employees. Check how much DA hike was announced for these state government employees.

7th Pay Commission: Recently, the Union Cabinet increased the dearness allowance and dearness relief by 4 per cent.

7th Pay Commission: Apart from the Central government employees, the salary of the state government employees also increased recently. The states that have hiked the dearness allowance of the employees include Rajasthan and Assam. And it is being reported that the Jharkhand government is planning to hike DA by 4% for state employees. Check how much DA hike was announced for these state government employees.

Rajasthan Hikes DA by 4%

After the Central government, the Rajasthan government announced a 4 percent hike in the dearness allowance. The 4 percent DA hike took the dearness allowance of state employees and pensioners to 42 percent for the state employees.

As per the announcement from the state, the pensioners and state government employees will receive a 42 per cent dearness allowance (DA) with effect from January 1, 2023. Earlier, 38 per cent DA was being given to them.

In this regard, the Rajasthan government said the decision will benefit about 8 lakh state employees and 4.40 lakh pensioners.

Giving details, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the central government announced a DA, but it is implemented after a long time, while the Rajasthan government ensures immediate payment of the increased amount along with the announcement.

Assam Hikes DA by 4%

Last month, the Assam government announced “Bihu gift” for the people by increasing the dearness allowance (DA) by 4 per cent with effect from January 1. This was announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The decision to hike dearness allowance to 42 per cent from 38 per cent was taken at the weekly Cabinet meeting on Friday.

“Ours is a government that cares for its employees I am happy to announce an Additional 4% Dearness Allowance for State Govt employees/pensioners and All India Service officers wef 1st January, 23. New DA rate stands at 42% now,” Sarma said in a tweet.

Giving details, State Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said the state has decided to increase DA from the existing 38 per cent to 42 per cent for all employees of central or state cadre working under the Assam government.

Centre Hikes DA by 4%

Recently, the Union Cabinet increased the dearness allowance and dearness relief by 4 per cent to 42 per cent to benefit 47.58 lakh central government employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners. Giving details, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said the combined impact on the exchequer on account of both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief will be Rs 12,815.60 crore per annum.

Will Jharkhand Announce 4% DA Hike?

In the meantime, a report in Prabhat Khabar claimed that the Jharkhand government could raise the DA of its employees by 4 percent. The a proposal to hike the dearness allowance of government employees has been prepared and a decision regarding the same is expected to be taken during the cabinet meeting scheduled for Thursday, April 6.

