7th Pay Commission: Telangana Announces 4.8% DA Hike For Road Transport Employees, Check Salary Hike Here

7th Pay Commission: The Telangana government said the present DA will be paid to the staff along with the salary for the month of October 2023.

The Telangana government has decided to grant 4.8 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) to the staff which has been pending since July this year.

7th Pay Commission Latest News: At a time when crores of Central government employees are waiting for an announcement on DA hike, the Telangana government has announced a DA hike for the road transport employees as a festive bonanza. Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Managing Director VC Sajjanar said the corporation has decided to grant 4.8 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA), to the staff which has been pending since July this year.

DA to be Given Along With October Salary

With this, all nine pending DAs until now have been granted to the road transport employees. The latest DA will be given to the employees along with the salary for the month of October.

It should be noted that the TSRTC has granted nine DAs in instalments since 2019 till now. With the latest DA being sanctioned, all the pending DAs were paid by the corporation to the transport employees.

“The present DA will be paid to the staff along with the salary for the month of October,” Sajjanar said.

DA Hike Update For Central Govt Employees

In the meantime, sources closely following the developments told India.com that the DA hike for the Central government employees will be announced not before Dussehra. Earlier, it was reported that the DA hike could be announced this week during the cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi. However, it was not announced. Now the Central government employees are eagerly waiting for an announcement from the Centre on DA hike.

Notably, the Central government employees and pensioners are waiting for a dearness allowance increase since July. And the Centre this festive season might hike the dearness allowance from 42 percent to 45 percent, effective from July 1. After the DA hike, the salary for October is expected to include the dearness allowance, and arrears for the period from July to September.

Check How DA is Calculated

The basic formula to increase DA is based on the latest Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW). Notably, the DA is given to government employees, while DR is given to pensioners.

The DA and DR are hiked twice a year — January and July. Right now, over one crore central government employees and pensioners are getting a 42 per cent dearness allowance.

When last time DA was hiked in March 2023, it was increased by 4 per cent to 42 per cent. Given the current inflation rate, the next DA hike is expected to be 3 per cent this season.

