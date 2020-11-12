7th Pay Commission Latest News: Ahead of the festive season, here comes a piece of good news for Anganwadi’ workers of Maharashtra as the state government on Thursday announced a special allowance of Rs 2,000 for them. Also Read - Ahead of Diwali, Telangana High Court Asks State to Impose Ban on Sale And Use of Firecrackers

Making the announcement, Women and Child Welfare Minister Yashomati Thakur said anganwadi workers worked tirelessly under the Integrated Child Development Scheme to ensure that nutritious food reached lakhs of children and lactating mothers during the lockdown period.

Anganwadis are government-run child care centres which operate mainly in rural and tribal areas.

As per updates, nearly 93,348 anganwadi workers, 88,353 anganwadi helpers and 11,341 mini-anganwadi workers will get Rs 2,000 each this Diwali. Notably, Rs 38.61 crore has already disbursed for the purpose.

The anganwadi workers play an important role in the state as they during lockdown helped the children of migrant workers who were stranded in the state.

Earlier this month, the state government had released a sum of Rs 57 crore as allowance for 70,000 ASHA workers under the National Rual Health Mission (NRHM) in the state.

The development comes at a time when Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally on Thursday rose to 17,36,329 after it recorded 4,496 fresh cases. The state also reported 122 more deaths due to the infection, taking the fatality count to 45,682.

Mumbai city reported 858 positive cases during the day, which pushed its overall count to 2,67,606, while its death toll rose to 10,525 after 19 more patients succumbed to the infection.