7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Just a few days ahead of New Year, the Centre has announced a major relief for government employees. As per the updates, the Department of Expenditure (DoE) under the Finance Ministry recently has released an order informing details about the decision to relax the travelling allowance rules.

Issuing the order, the Centre has stated that the central government employees in the Pay Level 9 to 11 pay matrix will no longer have to furnish self-certification with details such as travel dates and vehicle number to claim travel allowance.

"Several references have been received in this Department regarding difficulties being faced by the officials in Pay Level 9 to 11 for production of receipts/vouchers while claiming reimbursement of Travelling Charges for travel within the city admissible under Daily Allowance on Tour as per Para 2E(i) of Annexure to this Department's OM dated 13.07.2017. The matter has been considered in this Department and it has been decided that for reimbursement of Travelling Charges admissible under Daily Allowance on tour as mentioned in Para 2E(i) of OM dated 13.07.2017, condition of production of receipts/vouchers for officials in Pay Level 9 to 11, is done away with subject to furnishing of self-certification in which officials have to indicate the period of travel, vehicle Number etc (sic)," the order from the Centre stated.

As per the order, the central government employees in Level 9 and above were earlier producing vouchers for reimbursement for travelling within the city. The order from the DoE came after it received a slew of complaints over difficulties being faced by the employees over submitting receipts and vouchers.

Under ‘Travelling Allowance Rules — Implementation of 7th CPC’, the Centre had earlier prescribed reimbursement for travelling charges for travel within the city. This old order had asked the government employees in Level 8 and below to claim reimbursement of travelling charges without producing any vouchers against self-certification.

Apart from relaxation in travel allowance, the Centre is also likely to announce increment in Dearness Allowance in June next year. Every year, the DA is given to improve the standard of living of government employees. Notably, it is increased twice a year. This is done so that the level of standard of living of employees is not affected after inflation increases.