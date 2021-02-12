New Delhi: Giving a big relief to millions of Central Government Employees and retirees, the Supreme Court of India recently ruled that they (employees) cannot be denied reimbursement of medical bills (Mediclaim) if they opted for treatment from a private hospital. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest updates: Your Take-home Salary, PF And Gratuity Likely to Affected From April 1

"A central government employee during service or after retirement can't be denied the reimbursement of the bill merely on the ground that during a medical emergency he took treatment from a private hospital which is not in the list of the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) empanelled hospitals", a bench of Justice RK Agrawal and Justice Ashok Bhushan asserted.

The 2-judge bench of the apex court asked the government to verify if the claim made by an employee or pensioner is in the record of certified doctor or hospital or not. "The government can also verify if the employee or pensioner concerned have actually taken treatment or not. Based on these facts, an employee or a pensioner can be denied or granted Mediclaim", it said.

Petition in SC