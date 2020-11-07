7th Pay Commission Latest News: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced applications for the post of Regional Inspector (Technical). A total of 28

posts—permanent/non-gazetted posts have been notified. Candidates will need to appear for a written examination which will be conducted across the state in order to qualify for the posts.

All those who are interested can apply for the posts on the official website: uppsc.up.nic.in.

According to a notification released by the Commission, candidates will need to provide their phone numbers, email id while applying for the post or their applications will be considered 'not completed'. Further, they will also need to send hard copies of the applications along with copies of their certificates supporting their claims.

Check Important Dates Here:

Date of commencement of online application: 03.11.2020

Last date for receipt of examination fee online in the Bank: 28.11.2020

Last Date for online submission of application: 03.12.2020

Salary

Selected candidates for the posts will be paid a salary of Rs 44,900-1,42,400.

Eligibility Criteria:

Must have passed the high school examination of the Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh, or an examination recognised by the government as equivalent thereto:

*A diploma in automobile engineering (3 years course) or a diploma in mechanical engineering awarded by the State Board of Technical Education (3 years course)

*Any qualification in either of the above disciplines declared equivalent by the central government or the state government and working experience of at least one year in a reputed automobile workshop, which undertakes repair of both light motor vehicles, heavy goods vehicles and heavy passenger motor vehicles fitted with petrol and diesel engine.

Age Limit

Candidates under the age bracket of 21-40 years as on July 1, 2020 can apply for the posts.