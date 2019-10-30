7th Pay Commission Latest News: Here comes a piece of good news for scientists who are looking forward to working with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The ISRO is inviting applications for various posts under Pay Level-10 and Pay Level-11 of the 7th Pay Commission.

While the pay scale for Level-11 jobs is Rs 67,700 to Rs 2,08,700 , the pay scale for jobs in the Level-10 is Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500. In total, four vacancies are there in Level-11 and the nomenclature to the Level-11 posts notified are Scientists/Engineer ‘SD’. There are 17 vacancies in the Level-10. The nomenclature mentioned in the notification for Level-10 posts are Scientists/Engineer ‘SC’.

In Level-11 vacancy at ISRO three vacancies are on offer under post number 731 and the 7th CPC Pay Matrix for the post is Rs 67,700 to Rs 2,08,700.

The primary criteria for these 3 vacancies in Level-11 for Scientists/Engineer ‘SD’ are BE/B.Tech or equivalent in Mechanical Engineering +M.E./M.Tech or equivalent in Thermal Engineering or Thermal Science or Combustion or Fluid Mechanics or Cryogenic Engineering +PhD in Thermal Engineering or Fluid Mechanics or Cryogenic Engineering.

Likewise, the primary eligibility criteria for the single vacancy under post number 732 are B.E./B.Tech or equivalent in Mechanical or Aerospace Engineering +M.E./M.Tech or equivalent in Structural or Aerospace with specialisation in Structural Engineering + Ph.D. in Structural Engineering.

Out of the four vacancies in the 7th Pay Commission Level-10 vacancy at ISRO, one vacancy is reserved for PWBD-HH category applicants. Primacy eligibility criteria for post number 733 are B.E./B.Tech or equivalent in Mechanical Engineering +M.E./M.Tech or equivalent in Machine Design.