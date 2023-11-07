Home

7th Pay Commission: Assam Announces 4 Percent DA Hike for State Government Employees Ahead of Diwali

7th Pay Commission: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced a 4 percent hike in dearness allowance (DA) for all state government employees.

7th Pay Commission: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced a 4 percent hike in dearness allowance (DA) for all state government employees. In a post on X (formally Twitter), Sarma wrote, “As a Deepawali gift, the state cabinet has approved a 4 percent dearness allowance (DA) for our state government employees. With this increase, the total DA for state government employees in Assam now stands at 46 percent.”

With this increase, the total DA for state government employees in Assam now stands at 46 percent.

As a Deepawali gift, the state cabinet has approved a 4% Dearness Allowance (DA) for our state government employees. With this increase, the total DA for state government employees in Assam now stands at 46%. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 7, 2023

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also announced a DA hike for all state employees. CM Yogi also took to X and announced that all state employees will get a bonus equal to 30 days’ of salary with a maximum limit of Rs 7,000.

“Dearness allowance at the rate of 46 percent of the basic salary will be provided to all the state employees, aided educational and technical educational institutions, urban bodies, UGC employees, work-charged employees and pensioners who are contributing to the progress of Uttar Pradesh,” the Chief Minister wrote.

He added, “Similarly, it has been decided to provide bonus equal to 30 days’ emoluments (maximum limit Rs 7,000) to all state employees (non-gazetted)/work charged employees, teachers, non-teaching staff and daily wage employees. Happy Diwali to all of you in advance!”

