7th Pay Commission Latest News: Bringing cheer to government employees and pensioners, the Finance Ministry has assured that three pending installments of Dearness Allowances (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) are likely to be restored from July 2021. In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Anurag Thakur said that three pending DA instalments to government employees will be "subsumed in the cumulative revised rates of DA effective from 1 July 2021"."

“Three pending instalment of Dearness Allowances of central government employees and Dearness Relief for pensioners to be restored prospectively. The rates will be subsumed in the cumulative revised rates of DA,” said Thakur in the reply.

Notably, the DA and DR installments were frozen due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. As a result, the government saved over Rs 37,000 crore during the period.

“The government saved Rs 37,430.08 crore through the move which helped it deal with the pandemic. The three instalments of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief to central government employees and pensioners due from 1.1.2020, 1.7.2020 and 1.1.2021 was frozen in view of the coronavirus pandemic,” the Finance Ministry said in the Rajya Sabha.

Central government employees must note that their current DA stands at 17% as the government has withheld the promised hike of 4% till July 2021. The DA allowance rate will shoot up to 21% after the hike is implemented.

In March 2020, Minister of State (MoS) for the Ministry of Finance Anurag Thakur had said in a written reply to a question that the increased DA will be added in the April 2020 salary of the central government employees and monthly pension of the retired central government servants. But, unfortunately, the lockdown got imposed in between and the Centre decided to freeze DA and DR till June 2021.