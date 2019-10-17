7th Pay Commission Latest News: Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar M Sushil Kumar Modi has announced the state government’s decision to increase the dearness allowance (DA) of its employees, pensioners and family pensioners by 5 per cent as pre-Diwali and Chhath puja bonanza, stated a report. (Also Read: UP Govt Offers 30 Days Bonus to Employees Ahead of Diwali)

The decision was taken in line with the Centre’s decision to increase the DA by five per cent from 12 to 17 per cent with effect from July 1, 2019. The additional dearness allowance will be paid along with the October month salary. Notably, the salary will be disbursed from October 25 onwards, stated Sushil Modi in a press release. He added that the Bihar government has already issued a directive to the finance department in this regard. (Also Read: Non-gazetted Central Govt Employees to Receive Bumper Diwali Bonanza)

Modi, who also holds Finance portfolio, further noted that this year the salary will be paid in advance to the employees ahead of Diwali and Chhath puja. Usually, the salary is provided on the first day of every month. It must be noted that the hike in DA is likely to cost an additional Rs 1048 crore and an increased burden to the state exchequer. (Also Read: Good News For These Central Government Employees)