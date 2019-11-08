7th Pay Commission Latest News: In good news for central government employees, the Narendra Modi government is likely to decide positively on the issue of hiking their minimum wage. Notably, the central government employees have been demanding a hike in their minimum wages for a long time.

According to reports, an important meeting of the Union Cabinet will take place later this month, after November 10, at which it is expected to take some major decisions. Reportedly, it is at this meeting that a decision with regards to hiking the minimum wages of the central employees will be taken. Once the proposal gets Cabinet’s nod, an official announcement will be made by the Ministry of Finance.

7th Pay Commission Latest News:

The minimum wages are likely to be hiked by Rs 8,000 as recommended by the 7th Pay Commission Some important decisions to recover from the economic slowdown might also be taken.

The decision to hike the minimum wage, according to reports, was scheduled to be taken and announced before Diwali; however, it is said that a decision was delayed in the wake of the ongoing economic slowdown. However, before Diwali, the central government had given its employees an increase in their Dearness Allowance (DA).

The 7th Pay Commission, also called the 7th Central Pay Commission was formed in February 2014 to review the principles and structure of emoluments of all central government civilian employees including the defence forces. It submitted its recommendations to the government on 19 November 2015.