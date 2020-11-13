7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: As the Centre has decided to pay the dearness allowance (DA) at older rate this year, the Central government employees and pensioners will not get any hile this year. However, they should not be disappointed as the government will again consider the hike in DA in July next year. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Diwali Bonus Announced, Govt Employees to Get Salary Hike | Details Here

As per updates, the Centre revises the DA rate twice in a year—January and July. However, the Centre decided against it due to impact of coronavirus on the government’s treasury. So, any relief for employees in terms of DA hike is very much likely after June 2021. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Apply For This Post to Get a Salary of Rs 44,900-1,42,400 | Check Details Here

The Central government employees were entitled for DA hike at the new rates, however, in April, the government decided not to implement the new rate. This decision to not to give DA on new rate is in effect from January 2020 to June 2021. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: This Festive Season, Centre Offers LTA Cash Voucher Scheme to Central Govt Employees

The central government employees and pensioners have been waiting for long for the Centre to announce hike in their DA on 7th pay commission, but it appears any development on this front will be done only after June 2021.

At present, the Centre is paying DA to government employees at 17 per cent, while the employees are entitled for 21 per cent. However, giving relief to 30 lakh employees, the Centre had last month announced Diwali bonus for them.