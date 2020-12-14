7th Central Pay Commission Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of good news for Central government employees as their salary is going to increase from next year. This is being done as per the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Hike in Dearness Allowance Approved For These Govt Employees | Details Here

The Central government employees and pensioners were getting Dearness Allowance of 21 per cent, but due to COVID-19, the DA was reduced to 17 per cent. However, this arrangement is being implemented until June 2021. After that, the Centre may release new relief on Dearness Allowance to employees and they will again start getting more salaries. As per updates, the hike dearness allowance of the central government employees is generally done in the month of July every year. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Dearness Allowance Hiked For These Employees of Delhi Govt | Details Here

However, due to the coronavirus situation, the Centre took the decision in April to not hike the DA this year. The DA is increased twice every year by the Central government and this is done so that the standard of living of the employees is not affected after inflation increases. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Central Govt Employees Likely To Get Salary Hike This Month

Notably, after the Centre slashed the DA in April, over 30 lakh employees were paid Diwali bonuses this year. This was being done to cheer them up. Apart from this, the central government employees were also given hike in LTC and LTA.

The Centre had announced hike in LTC Cash Voucher Scheme on October 12 this year. Nder this scheme, the employees can purchase services and good that attract 12 per cent or more on GST.

Apart from this, the Delhi government and the West Bengal government also announced a DA hike for unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and other category workers. The revised minimum wages including the DA, will be applicable from October 1 in all scheduled employments.