7th Pay Commission Latest News: Here comes the perfect Christmas gift from the Central government to the retired teachers of the Bhopal Kendriya Vidyalayas. As per the latest updates, the Central government is planning to grant Gratuity and Commuted Pension benefits to the retired teachers of these schools as part of the 7th Pay Commission.

The development comes after Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank made a clear announcement in this regard in the Lok Sabha. He said this while replying to a question during the recently concluded Winter Session of the Parliament.

The teachers of these central schools who have retired after March 2019 will be able to get Gratuity and Commuted Pension benefits. They will be the most happy people in this Christmas and New Year season as the Central Government has approved these benefits to them. These teachers were not getting any such benefit till now.

The HRD Minister in Lok Sabha had stated that the Central Government has asked for the budget in this regard and then the benefits can be granted to the retired teachers of the Bhopal Kendriya Vidyalayas.

Apart from these benefits, the retired teachers of these central schools had earlier written to the Centre over the delay in payment of dearness allowance (DA) to them.

“We wrote to the prime minister in March and again in April drawing his attention to the issue of non-payment of 7 per cent DA to retired teachers of KVS. The PMO forwarded the letter to the Ministry of Human Resources Development in mid- April, but no action has been taken yet,” one of the teachers had stated.

It is important to note that the Central Government had in August this year decided to increase the salary of the Kendriya Vidyalaya teachers. As per one from the Department of Order of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), Grade Pay of the Kendriya Vidyalaya teachers were increased to Rs 4,600 from Rs 4,200.