7th Pay Commission Latest News: Here comes a piece of good news for the Central government employees as the Centre on Wednesday issued a protection of pay order for them.

Issued by the Department of Personnel and Training of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, the Office Memorandum (OM) is applicable to employees who are appointed through direct employment where either higher duties and responsibilities are involved or not, as the case may be, under FR 22-B(1), in the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) Scenario.

The notification from the Centre states that consequent upon the implementation of 7th CPC Report and CCS (RP) Rules, 2016, the President is pleased to allow protection of pay in the light of the provisions laid down under FR 22-B(1) to Central Government employee who is appointed as a probationer in another service or cadre either carrying higher responsibilities or not, as the case may be and subsequently confirmed in that service or cadre. This order takes effect from Jan 1, 2016.

As per the OM, the central government employee during the probation period shall draw pay at the minimum of the time scale or at the probationary stages of the time scale of the service or post.

Moreover, on confirmation in the service or post after the expiry of the period of probation, the pay of the Central government employee shall be fixed in the time-scale of the service or post in accordance with the provisions of Rule 22 or Rule 22-C.

The OM also says that the manner of fixation of pay of government servant under FR 22-b(1) consequent to his appointment in lower post through direct recruitment, where higher duties and responsibilities are not involved.

Furthermore, the manner of fixation of pay of central government employee under FR 22-b(1) consequent to his appointment to a post in higher level through direct recruitment, where higher duties and responsibilities are involved.

It further added that the manner of fixation of pay of central government employee under FR 22-b(1) consequent to his appointment to a post in equivalent level post through direct recruitment, where higher duties and responsibilities are not involved.