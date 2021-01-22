7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Are you an honest and sincere employee at work? Then here comes a piece of good news for you. The Central government is planning to reward the most sincerely government employees this year. Yes, this is true. This will be done as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Central Commission. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Telangana Announces 10% Reservation For Economically Weak Candidates in Govt Jobs

In this regard, the Central government has moved towards improving the system, where there will be transparency in preparing list for candidates for promotions. As per the government announcement, from now on honesty and performance will be the main criteria for promotions. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Dearness Allowance, Salary Hiked For These State Govt Employees

Giving further details, Union Minister for State Dr Jitendra Singh said the Department of Personnel and Training DoPT is constantly trying to make the promotion process easier and faster, but due to the lawsuits filed from time to time, this process has been hampered. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Salary up to Rs 2.08 Lakh, Hike in DA, HRA | Apply For These Jobs Today

The announcement from the government is going to benefit over 52 lakh employees who are taking advantage of the 7th Central Pay Commission. As per the announcement, the government employees can now get away with complaints about promotions.

While meeting a delegation of Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), Dr Jitendra Singh said that the Centre has been rewarding honest and hard-working Central governments through promotion. He said that it was necessary to create a conducive and positive work environment at the government institution and get 100% from the government servants.

He also added that ‘Mission Karmayogi Sudhar’ is a glaring example of this promotion strategy being adopted by the Central government.

After making the announcement about ‘disability compensation’ to the Central Government employees benefiting CAPF Central Armed Police Force a few weeks ago, the Centre is now going to launch the Ayushman CAPF Health Service Scheme on January 23,2021.

The central government will launch the Ayushman CAPF Healthcare Scheme in Assam. Central paramilitary personnel are expected to get relief from this scheme.