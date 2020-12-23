7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Ahead of New Year 2021, here comes another piece of good news for the Central government employees. The Central government employees who are working in the Pay Level 9 to 11 will not have to furnish receipts/vouchers to claim reimbursement of local travelling charges under Daily Allowance on tour. This news will bring cheers on their faces now. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Rs 60,000 Salary, Allowance, Many Benefits | Apply For These Jobs Today

Issuing a notification in this regard, the Department of Expenditure (DoE) at the Ministry of Finance stated that these employees, however, will not have to furnish self-certification with details like period of travel and the vehicle number etc to claim the travel reimbursement.

Earlier, the Department of Expenditure under its 'Travelling Allowance Rules — Implementation of 7th CPC' had prescribed reimbursement for travelling charges for travel within the city. This old order had allowed government employees in Level 8 and below to claim reimbursement of travelling charges without producing any vouchers against self-certification. Only employees in Level 9 and above had to produce vouchers. However, now the government employees in Level 9 and above don't need to produce any such receipt/voucher to claim reimbursement of local travelling.

The development comes after the department received several references regarding difficulties being faced by the employees in Pay Level 9 to 11 for production of receipts/vouchers while claiming reimbursement of travelling charges for travel within the city.

“The matter has been considered in this Department and it has been decided that for reimbursement of Travelling Charges admissible under Daily Allowance on tour as mentioned in Para 2E(i) of OM dated 13.07.2017, condition of production of receipts/vouchers for officials in Pay Level 9 to 11, is done away with subject to furnishing of self-certification in which officials have to indicate the period of travel, vehicle Number etc,” the DoE said.