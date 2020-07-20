7th Pay Commission Latest News: The Central government employees who perform night duty, here comes a piece of good news for you all. From this month onwards, the Central government is going to increase their salary. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: 'Not Retiring Government Employees at 60 or After 33 years in Service,' Says Centre

As per reports, the Central government on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission has decided to implement Night Duty Allowance (NDA) for its employees who perform night duty. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Non-Gazetted Medical Staff of Railways Likely to Get Wage Hike

The Department of Personnel and Training has brought out a fresh set of instructions in this regard. The new instructions will come into effect from July 1, 2020. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Good News For Confectioners Employed in Govt Canteens | Read Here

According to a report by Financial Express, the Central government has done away with the previous practice of providing night duty allowance to all employees with one Grade Pay.

As per the Central government norms, night duty is a duty which is being performed between 10 PM and 6 AM. The basic payment of night duty allowance will have a ceiling of Rs 43,600 per month. Moreover, a uniform weightage of 10 minutes will also be given for every hour of night duty performed to these employees.

The new rules from the Department of Personnel and Training further stated that the payment of the NDA will be hourly (BP+DA/200). Notably, this payment facility applies to employees of all ministries and departments of the central government.

This move from the Central government will be appreciated by all the employees as it ensures a fair boost for those putting in those hours late in the night.

However, the central government said that it will not entertain any further compensation to these employees wherever the NDA is taken into account.

The government will work out separately on the NDA payment for each employee depending on the basic pay and date of performing nigh duty.

Night Duty Allowance: All You need to Know

The central government employees, who are engaged in performing the government duty during night — apart from their regular duty hours, will get this special allowance from the government. As per the 7th Central Pay Commission, this NDA will be applicable to each employee of every department of the Central government.