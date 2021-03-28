7th Pay Commission Latest News: Great news for government employees ahead of Holi. The Centre has announced a Holi bonanza gift of Rs 10,000 in advance as part of the Special Festival Allowance scheme. The last date to avail the Special Festival Allowance scheme for all government employees is March 31. Additionally, several state governments have also announced big Holi benefits for its government employees. Also Read - From Rashami Desai to Bharti Singh, TV Celebs Pour in Wishes on Holi 2021

Here’s a list of states that will provide benefits to employees on Holi:

Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government will clear the 3rd installment of arrears under the 7th Pay Commission by Holi. However, the decision is yet to be finalised.

Telangana

Government employees will get a 30 per cent hike in their salaries. The state government also raised the retirement age for employees to 61 years.

Tripura

Government employees in Tripura will get a hike in the Dearness Allowance this Holi. Not only that, pensioners have also received a 3 per cent hike in DA.

The Centre has already decided to restore their three pending installments of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) from July.