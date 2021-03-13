7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of good news for candidates who are looking for government jobs. Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for government jobs recruitment is likely to be held around September this year. Speaking to news agency PTI, he added that the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) for conducting the CET has been constituted with the approval of the Union Cabinet. Also Read - SSC JE Final Answer Key 2019 Released: How to Download Answer Key For Paper-1 | Direct Link Here

The move from the Central government has come as a major boon for the youth, particularly the government job aspirants. He said that a Common Eligibility Test (CET) will be conducted across the country from this year to screen and shortlist candidates for recruitment to central government jobs. Also Read - RRB NTPC Exam: Railway Board Issues Exam Centre Notice For This State, Check Details Here

The Union Minister also added that the NRA will be an independent, autonomous organisation responsible for shortlisting candidates for certain categories for which recruitment is carried through Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Also Read - SSC JE Result 2021 Paper 1 Declared: Here's How to Check SSC Junior Engineer Result

He, however, clarified that the existing central recruiting agencies like SSC, RRBs and IBPS would continue to conduct specific recruitment as per their requirements and the CET will only be the test for preliminary screening of candidates for the jobs.

Singh also added that the “path-breaking transformational reform” carried out by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) was possible because of the personal intervention of PM Modi and his deep concern for the youth.

He also added that the NRA will be a multi-agency body which will conduct the common test to screen and shortlist candidates for Group B and C (non-technical) posts. The move from the Centre will be beneficial for women and Divyang candidates as well as those who find it financially unaffordable to appear for multiple tests by travelling to different centres.

(With inputs from PTI)