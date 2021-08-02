7th Pay Commission Latest News: The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced that the Dearness Allowance (DA) for all government employees and pensioners has been increased (DA Hike), starting July 1, 2021. The DA for government employees has been increased from the existing 17 per cent to 28 per cent. The decision comes in light of the Centre’s announcement on July 14 that the Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief (DR) rate for central employees has been increased.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Over 28 Lakh Govt Employees, Pensioners of THIS State to Get DA Hike Soon | Details Here

This means that J&K government employees will get a DA hike of 11 per cent from July 1. Notably, the DA hike is calculated on the Basic Pay of the employees. For instance, an employee gets Rs 100 as basic pay. The DA amount at 17 per cent rate comes around Rs 17. Now, the total DA is raised by 28 per cent of Rs 100 which comes to Rs 28. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Will Centre Increase Monthly Gross Basic Pay Of Govt Employees After Hike in Dearness Allowance? This is What Minister Said

Jharkhand and Haryana governments have already announced DA Hike for its employees and pensioners from July 1. Jammu Kashmir Teachers’ Joint Action Committee (JKTJAC) had raised a demand for the same during a monthly meeting. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Jharkhand Govt Hikes Dearness Allowance For State Employees to 28%

Apart from these states, the Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Karnataka governments also increased the Dearness Allowance of the state employees to 28 per cent, effective from July 1, in line with the hike of DA by the Central government.