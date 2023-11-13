Home

7th Pay Commission: DA Hike Announced For Govt Employees of These States, Check How Much Salary Increased

7th Pay Commission: While some states announced 3% DA hike, other states announced 4% DA hike for their employees during Diwali season.

7th Pay Commission Latest Update

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Going in line with the Central government’s pay hike, various states have during Diwali season announced DA hike for their respective state government employees. While some states announced 3% DA, other states announced 4% DA hike for their employees. Check here how much salary was increased for these government employees recently.

Arunachal Hikes DA by 4%

The Arunachal Pradesh government last week hiked Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) by 4% for state government employees and pensioners. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on X.

Notably, the DA and DR have been hiked from 42 per cent to 46 per cent, with effect from July 1. “The DA and DR arrears from July 1, 2023 to October 31, 2023 shall be paid in cash. Wish you all a very Diwali,” the chief minister said in a statement.

Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said the expenditure on account of DA and DR allowances shall be met from existing budget provisions.

Chandigarh Hikes DA by 4%

Bringing festive cheers to the employees, the Chandigarh UT administration increased the dearness allowance (DA) for government and Chandigarh administration employees by 4% during Diwali. With the latest hike, the DA will be increased from 42% to 46%, which will benefit around 20,000 employees.

As per the UT finance department, the UT administrator is pleased to adopt the order dated October 20 issued by the Government of India to enhance the rates of DA from 42% to 46% of basic pay in favour of IAS/IPS/IFS/DANICS/DANIPS officers and other central government employees working in Chandigarh administration as well as employees of the administration with effect from July 1.

Karnataka Hikes DA by 3.75%

In the similar manner, the Karnataka government also announced a 3.75 per cent hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees. The hike is also included pensioners. The state government said it was revising the dearness allowance from the existing 35 per cent to 38.75 per cent.

The Karnataka government also announced that the lecturers on the UGC/AICTE/ICAR scale and the judicial officers will get a hike of four per cent in their DA.

Tamil Nadu Hike DA by 4%

During the Diwali season, the Tamil Nadu government announced DA hike by 4 per cent this time. On Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu government announced a 4% increase in DA (Dearness Allowance) for State government employees, teachers and pensioners with retrospective effect from July 1 this year.

Notably, the DA has been increased from 42 per cent to 46 per cent. This increase of the DA is in accordance with the accepted formula, based on the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

Assam Hikes DA by 4%

The Assam government last week announced hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for the state government employees by 4%, and with that, the total DA for them has been increased to 46%. The latest hike will be effective from from December 1.

The Assam government said the arrears effective from July 2023 to November 2023 will be paid in two equal installments with the first in December and the second in April, 2024.

Uttar Pradesh Hikes DA by 4%

The Uttar Pradesh government announced a 4% hike in the dearness allowance (DA) for the state government employees and pensioners as a Diwali gift. With this, the DA was increased from 42 to 46%, the chief minister’s office said in a statement.

Taking to the X (formerly Twitter), CM Yogi said, “Dearness allowance at the rate of 46% of the basic salary will be provided to all state government employees, aided educational and technical educational institutions, urban bodies, UGC employees, work-charged employees and pensioners who are contributing to the progress of Uttar Pradesh.”

