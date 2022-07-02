7th Pay Commission | New Delhi: Government employees may soon get a gift from the Narendra Modi government. According to a report by NDTV, the government may announce a DA hike for central government employees from July 1. However, the announcement is expected to take place in August 2022. The central government has over 1 crore employees and pensioners. They may get benefitted from the announcement soon.Also Read - Paisa Hi Paisa! Company Accidentally Pays Employee Rs 1.4 Crore Instead of Rs 43,000; He Resigns & Disappears!

The inflation situation in the country has been rising for the last few months. The Russia-Ukraine war has made the situation worse. In March and April, inflation numbers in India touched a multi-year high. It is because of this that people want the DA hike to be announced.

7th Pay Commission: By How Much Will My Salary Increase?

Currently, the DA is at 34 per cent of the central government employees. If the DA hike is announced from July 1, the employees and the pensioners will also be entitled to the arrears from July 1 to the date of the actual implementation. If the DA is hiked by 4 per cent, the person will a basic salary of Rs 50,000 will get Rs 2,000 more.

Similarly, if the DA hike of 5 per cent is announced, a person with a basic salary of Rs 50,000 will get Rs 2,500 additional per month.