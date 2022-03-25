7th Pay Commission Latest News: Government employees will now get higher salaries from April 1, 2022, in Madhya Pradesh. As per the MP Government’s decision, the Dearness Allowance (DA hike) has been hiked from 20 per cent to 31 per cent for the state government employees.Also Read - Salary Of Govt Employees Of Rajasthan to Increase From April 1, CM Gehlot Makes Big Announcement

The government has given a big jump of 11 per cent in the DA of the government employees. For the unversed, Dearness Allowance (DA) is given by the government as a means to tackle the rising inflation. Under the 7th pay commission, central government employees have also been demanding a hike in DA and fitment factor.

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government had not announced any hike in DA during the Covid-19 pandemic. According to media reports, this 11 per cent hike may benefit over 7 lakh MP state government employees.

The state government had announced a hike in DA before presenting the Budget for the year 2022. It must be noted that DA is revised twice a year. DA is hiked in January and July.

According to media reports, the Modi government may also soon announce a DA hike for the central government employees and pensioners. They are already given 31 per cent DA, but it may be hiked to 34 per cent soon, according to a report by ABP. This decision may impact over 50 lakh central government employees and 65 lakh pensioners across India.