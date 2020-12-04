7th Pay Commission Latest News: Even at this time of coronavirus crisis, here comes a piece f good news for the employees of Delhi as the government has increased their dearness allowance. This has been done as per the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission. Unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and other category workers will now get their enhanced DA. Also Read - Punjab CM Had Several Chances to Stop Farm Bill But He Didn't Do So: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Giving further details, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the labour department charges, said the government will ensure the workers receive timely wages during the coronavirus crisis.

As per the government updates, for unskilled workers, the wages have been fixed at monthly Rs 15,492 (daily Rs 596), for semi-skilled workers it is Rs 17,069 (daily Rs 657) and for skilled workers it is fixed at Rs 18,797 (daily Rs 723).

The government said that the minimum wage rates for clerical and supervisory staff employees have also been increased. “Of these, non-matriculation will get monthly wages of Rs 17,069 (Rs 657 daily), matriculates but non-graduates to get monthly Rs 18,797 (daily Rs 723), and graduates and above to get monthly Rs 20,430 (daily Rs 786),” the statement said.

The development will definitely bring cheers on the faces of the government employees as they were for long time waiting for the increase in their DA. The DA for the regular employees has been frozen from January 2020 to June, 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19 on the economy.

The DA for these government employees could not be revised in April this year due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation and economic hardship, but the price hike of that period has been taken into account while revising the allowance now.