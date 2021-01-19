7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Starting from the New Year, 2021 seems to have brought cheers on the faces of government employees of some states. These government employees have received hike in dearness allowance and they are getting salary from January itself. Notably, the hike in dearness allowance has been done as per the recommendation of 7th pay commission. The government employees of Chhattisgarh, Delhi and West Bengal have recently got their DA hike approved. Also Read - Will Never Bow My Head Before BJP, Says Mamata Banerjee, Calls Saffron Party More Dangerous Than Maoists

Chhattisgarh: The state government of Chhattisgarh has brought cheers on the faces of nearly 5 lakh government employees with the Bhupesh Baghel-led government clearing the proposal to approve hike in salary along with arrears of 6 months.

The hike in the salary has come into effect from January 2021 and moreover, these employees will also get arrears from July 1, 2020, to December 31, 2020, for which the state exchequer will bear the cost of Rs 300 crore.

Delhi: The Delhi government also has recently enhanced the monthly dearness allowance for its unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and other category workers. Giving details, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the government will ensure the workers receive timely wages during the coronavirus crisis.

The revised minimum wages, including the dearness allowance (DA), will be applicable to unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled categories in all scheduled employments, from October 1.

The government further stated that for unskilled workers, the wages have been fixed at monthly Rs 15,492 (daily Rs 596), for semi-skilled workers it is Rs 17,069 (daily Rs 657) and for skilled workers it is fixed at Rs 18,797 (daily Rs 723). Moreover, the minimum wage rates for clerical and supervisory staff employees have also been increased by the government.

West Bengal: Boosting the morale of the employees, the West Bengal government hiked the dearness allowance of its employees and said it is applicable from January. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently had said the state’s coffers would never run dry for its employees, although it was yet to receive dues of Rs 85,000 crore from the Centre. The payment of 3 per cent hike in DA will incur an expense of Rs 2,200 crore on the state’s exchequer.

The Central government at this time is also considering hiking the dearness allowance by four percent in January. This increase is expected to be in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.