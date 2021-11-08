Delhi: In a cheer for central government pensioners and family pensioners, the Dearness Relief (DR) has been enhanced from the previous rate of 28 per cent to 31 per cent of the basic or family pension, Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare said in an Office Memorandum.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission News: Salary of Over 11.56 Lakh Govt Employees Likely to Increase by Rs 8,100 | Check Here How

The rates of DR will be applicable to a number of categories, according to the office memorandum.

Civilian Central government Pensioners/Family Pensioners including Central government absorbee pensioners in Public sector undertakings (PSU) or autonomous bodies. The Armed Forces Pensioners or Family pensioners, civilian pensioners or family pensioners paid out of the Defence Service Estimates. All India Service Pensioners or family pensioners Railway pensioners or family pensioners. Pensioners who are in receipt of provisional pension. The Burma Civilian Pensioners and pensioners or families of displaced government pensioners from Burma or Pakistan.

Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare is the Nodal Department to formulate policy on pension and retirement benefits of the Central government Civil Employees.