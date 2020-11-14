7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Giving a piece of good news to nearly one lakh employees, the Maharashtra government on Saturday announced huge Diwali bonus for the staff members of state-run power companies who had threatened to go on strike during Diwali. Also Read - Unlock 6: Maharashtra Govt Allows Religious Places to Reopen From Nov 16, Wearing Mask Must For All

An announcement to this effect was made by Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut. Without sharing further details, the minister said the announcement will benefit the employees of transmission company Mahatransco, distribution company MSEDCL, and power generation company Mahagenco.

Last year, employees of the three companies were given bonus ranging from Rs 9,000-15,000.

Prior to this, the state government had announced Diwali bonus to Anganwadi workers of Maharashtra. As per updates, the state had announced a special allowance of Rs 2,000 for them.

Making the announcement, Women and Child Welfare Minister Yashomati Thakur said anganwadi workers worked tirelessly under the Integrated Child Development Scheme to ensure that nutritious food reached lakhs of children and lactating mothers during the lockdown period.

Around 93,348 anganwadi workers, 88,353 anganwadi helpers and 11,341 mini-anganwadi workers will get Rs 2,000 each this Diwali. Notably, Rs 38.61 crore has already disbursed for the purpose.

Earlier this month, the state government had released a sum of Rs 57 crore as allowance for 70,000 ASHA workers under the National Rual Health Mission (NRHM) in the state.