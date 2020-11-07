7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: This Diwali for sure will bring cheers on the faces of government employees as various state governments have announced Diwali bonus for their employees. Starting from Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh to Madhya Pradesh, these state government employees are going to receive massive salary hike from this festival. Also Read - Seven-year-old Raped, Murdered in Sant Kabir Nagar of Uttar Pradesh

There is certainly a reason for them to smile this time as they have gone through enough during the coronavirus pandemic time. Price rise of onion, potato and other vegetables also have added to their worries. This is the reason why this Diwali bonus cleared by the government is so welcome.

Madhya Pradesh

There is a piece of good news for government employees of Madhya Pradesh. The state government has decided to give them a massive gift ahead of Diwali. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has decided to clear arrears of the state government employees under 7th Pay Commission.

In this regard, the state finance department has released a notification ordering clearance of arrears. The decision of the state government is likely to benefit lakhs of employees of the state.

As per updates, the state government employees will be given advance bonus between November 2020 to March 2021. However, the employees whose salary is Rs 40,000 or less will only be able to avail benefit of this bonus.

Tamil Nadu

The state government employees of Tamil Nadu are also going to receive massive salary hike from this festival as the state has announced a Diwali bonus for as many as 291,000 government employees.

The state government has announced that a bonus of Rs 210.48 crore has been set aside for employees of public sector undertakings in the state. While making the announcement, the state government said this is being done despite the finances of these corporates suffering due to stoppage of services caused by the corona pandemic

The decision of te state government will bring salary hike to over 2.91 lakh employees. These employees include Group ‘C’ and ‘D’ category workers. The state government in a notification said that all profit or loss-making PSUs will be given Diwali bonus of 8.33 per cent. To this will be added 1.67 per cent which will be in the form of ex-gratia.

Uttar Pradesh

Apart from these two states, te state government of Uttar Pradesh has also decided to give massive Diwali bonus to its employees this season. As per the announcement from the state government, nearly 14,82,187 state government employees will be given bonus equivalent to their 30-day salary. However, it will cause a liability of Rs 1,023 crore on the state exchequer.

The state government has decided to grant a bonus of Rs 6,908 to each employee of the state government. The state government has also planned to credit 75 per cent of this amount to General Provident Fund (GPF) account of the state employees, while 25 per cent or Rs 1,727 will be paid as cash.