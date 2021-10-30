7th Pay Commission Latest News: In a great news for the armed forces personnel and their families ahead of Diwali this year, the defence ministry has decided to increase the maximum limit of family pension payable to a child/children in accordance with the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC). According to a statement released by the ministry, the highest pay in the government has been revised to ₹2.5 lakh per month after the seventh CPC.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways All Set to Run Festival Special Trains Between Mumbai, Shalimar From Nov 1 | Check Full List Here

"Accordingly, Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoP&PW) revised maximum ceiling limits of two family pension payable to a child or children in respect of both the parents to ₹1.25 lakh per month (50 per cent of ₹2.5 lakh ordinary family pension at enhanced rate) and ₹75,000 per month (30 per cent of ₹2.5 lakh ordinary family pension) with effect from January 1, 2016," reported news agency PTI quoting the ministry statement on Friday.

The order dated October 29, 2021, has been implemented with effect from January 1, 2016, the statement further noted. The benefits of the aforesaid revisions will be applicable to those children/child whose both parents are employees with the Ministry of Defence, reported the Hindustan Times citing its sister publication LiveHindustan. It is important to note that both parents should fall under the purview of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC).

Earlier this month, the central government modified the rules related to the payment of ex-gratia compensation to families of employees during the performance of official duty. The department of pension and pensioners decided that payment of ex-gratia compensation may be made to a member or members of the family in whose favour a nomination is made by the employee during service.

If an employee fails to make anyone a nominee, the ex-gratia amount will be divided equally among all eligible family members, according to an office memorandum published by the department of pension and pensioners.