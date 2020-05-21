New Delhi: At this time of coronavirus crisis when a number government employees of other state are not getting full salary because of the economic downturn, here comes a piece of good news for the state government employees of Andhra Pradesh as the state government has decided to dispatch full salary for the month of May to all its employees. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Good News For Pensioners as Govt Extends 'Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana' by 3 Years Till March 2023

This news has the potential to bring cheers on the faces of the government employees as they will not have to face pay cut for the month of May.

The decision to this effect was taken by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at a review meeting in the state secretariat on Thursday.

Soon after the meeting, he directed the officials of the finance department to pay full salary for May to the government employees.

The development comes after the state government had deferred payment of a certain percentage of the amount for March and April salaries because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Welcoming the decision of the state government, the Secretariat Employees’ Association said that the payment of 50 per cent salaries for March and April was deferred due to the financial crisis caused by the lockdown.

As the Centre has extended the lockdown with announcing certain relaxations, the state government on Thursday asked its employees to join office from today.

To make them reach office while maintaining lockdown norms, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses were arranged for the convenience of these employees.