7th Pay Commission Latest News: Here comes a good news for the government of employees of Himachal Pradesh as over 18,000 of them will get their enhanced salary from October 2019. This is happening at a time when government employees are waiting for a hike in the dearness allowance (DA) under 7th Pay Commission.

The State Electricity Board recently has notified 4 per cent DA hike for its 18,000 employees who will also get arrears of DA from January to July.

Worth mentioning here is that there are about 2.5 lakh state government employees in Himachal Pradesh and the DA for other employees has also been notified.

Meanwhile, the State Electricity Board has stated in a notice that the arrears of August will be added to the salary of September month. However, pensioners have to wait as the notification to give lump sum amount of DA arrears for six months has yet not been issued.

This move fromt he government came after Chief Minister Jairam Thakur announced the gift of enhanced DA to the state’s nearly 2.5 lakh government employees late last month.

According to the government data, as of March 31, 2017, there were more than 1.75 lakh regular employees in the state, while the number of non-regular employees stood at over 42,000.

However, Himachal Pradesh follows the recommendations of the Punjab Pay Commission, though Punjab is yet to implement the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission report. The Himachal Pradesh government has stated that it will implement the 7th CPC only after it is implemented in Punjab.

With the current hike of dearness allowance, the Himachal Pradesh government employees will now get 148% DA. Earlier, the government had increased it by 4%, which was applicable from July 1, 2018. After that hike, the DA rate increased at 144%.