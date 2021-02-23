7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Ahead of Holi, here comes a piece of good news for nearly 4 lakh government employees of Madhya Pradesh as the state government is going to announce hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees ahead of the upcoming festival. As per updates, the state government is likely to announce 13 percent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for the state employees. This Holi, it will be like double bonanza for the state government employees as the state is also likely announce 75 per cent arrear of the residue amount of the DA. However, according to a report on Zee Business, these announcements are expected to come on March 2, 2021 when the state budget will be presented by the government. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Dearness Allowance, HRA, Travel Allowance of Central Govt Employees Likely to Change From April | Details Here

Reports further suggest that the Madhya Pradesh government may also announce 13 per cent hike in DA for the state government employees. If the state government does this, then it will be a huge relief for nearly 4 lakh state government employees ahead of Holi festival. It was also reported in the media that the state finance department is working on it. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Salary of Central Govt Employees Likely to Jump Soon | Details Here

Earlier, the state government had suspended the payment of the last installment of the arrears of the seventh pay scale in view of the COVID-19 crisis. Now the arrear was to be paid in May 2020. The state government had paid 25 per cent of arrears last year. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest Updates: With Hike in DA, LTA And Gratuity, Budget 2021 Likely to Bring Good News For Central Govt Employees

Now all eyes are on the state government’s budget presentation on March 2 when the announcement is likely to be made by the state government.

In the meantime, it has also been reported that the Central government may increase dearness allowance by up to 4 percent, leading to a substantial hike in the salary of the central government employees which will cheer up 50 lakh central government employees and 61 lakh pensioners..

Notably, the Centre’s announcement on DA hike will be based on the recommendation of the 7th Pay Commission. Currently, the central employees are getting DA of 17 percent, and hence a further increase of DA by 4 percent, will take the total DA to 21 percent.