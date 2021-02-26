7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Ahead of festive season of Holi, here comes a piece of good news for the government employees of Tripura as the state government on Friday announced a 3% hike in dearness allowance (DA) from next month for its employees and pensioners. Notably, the hike in the dearness allowance and dearness relief has been done as per the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission. The state government said that the hike in DA and DR will be effective from March 1. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Govt Employees of This State Likely to Get 13% Hike in DA, 75% Arrear by March | Check Details Here

Giving further details, state Law Minister and the government’s spokesperson Ratan Lal Nath said that the state government will spend an additional amount of Rs 320 crore in the next fiscal for the three per cent increase in DA and dearness relief (DR) for its employees and pensioners. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Dearness Allowance, HRA, Travel Allowance of Central Govt Employees Likely to Change From April | Details Here

“We are facing challenges as the previous Left Front government has put a huge financial burden on us. The pay scale, as per the 7th Pay Commission, has been revised for the government teachers and employees after we came to power,” Nath said. Also Read - BJP Governments in Nepal, Sri Lanka? Tripura CM Reveals 'Amit Shah's Overseas Expansion Plan'

Speaking to news agency PTI, the minister added that 1,10,517 regular government employees, 67,809 pensioners and 12,178 daily-rated workers will be benefited from the hike in allowance. Notably, the announcement from the state was made for the first time since the BJP-IPFT government came to power in the state in 2018.